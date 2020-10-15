West Parry Sound OPP Are Looking For A Person Of Interest

The West Parry Sound OPP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest.

He is described as a white male with short brown hair, brown eyes, beard, is 5 foot 8 inches tall (173 cm) and approximately 190 pounds (86 kg).

Police would like to speak to this individual in connection to an incident where suspicious packages were left at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on October 4, 2020.

An investigation confirmed that the contents of the packages were not dangerous to the public.

Anyone having contact with this person or that has information in regards to this person’s location is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.