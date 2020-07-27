Watering Restrictions Are In Effect For Port Severn

Effective immediately, watering restrictions are in effect in Port Severn until further notice. These restrictions have been recommended by the Ministry of Environment Conservation and Parks to ensure the continued safety of the water system.

Restrictions:

The use water from the Port Severn water system for the purpose of operating sprinklers or amusement devices or filling swimming pools is not permitted.

The use of water from the Port Severn water system for the purpose of watering lawns or gardens is permitted under the following guidelines :

The owner or occupants of even numbered dwellings may water lawns and/or gardens on the even numbered days for a maximum cumulative period of two (2) hours per day.

The owner or occupants ofodd numbered dwellings may water lawns and/or gardens on the odd numbered days for a maximum cumulative period of two (2) hours per day.

Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. Your efforts will help ensure the continued safety of the water system in your community.

If you have questions or concerns about this notice, please contact Muskoka’s Engineering and Public Works Department at 705-645-6764 or 1-800-281-3483.