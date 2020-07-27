Watering Restrictions Are In Effect For Port Severn

Effective immediately, watering restrictions are in effect in Port Severn until further notice. These restrictions have been recommended by the Ministry of Environment Conservation and Parks to ensure the continued safety of the water system.
Restrictions:
The use water from the Port Severn water system for the purpose of operating sprinklers or amusement devices or filling swimming pools is not permitted.
The use of water from the Port Severn water system for the purpose of watering lawns or gardens is permitted under the following guidelines:
- The owner or occupants of even numbered dwellings may water lawns and/or gardens on the even numbered days for a maximum cumulative period of two (2) hours per day.
- The owner or occupants ofodd numbered dwellings may water lawns and/or gardens on the odd numbered days for a maximum cumulative period of two (2) hours per day.
Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. Your efforts will help ensure the continued safety of the water system in your community.
If you have questions or concerns about this notice, please contact Muskoka’s Engineering and Public Works Department at 705-645-6764 or 1-800-281-3483.
You should restrict your water usage all year and save money. Muskoka is the highest cost out of 110 municipalities in Ontario in spite of easy access to unlimited water. In fact, in Muskoka it’s possible to cut your municipal water usage 80-90% and save $1,000/year with extreme water conservation and substituting FREE non-potable water for many uses, including for plants and toilets. Go south in the winter with the money you save instead of hand it over to the District. Search “Oppose Bracebridge Sewers” for the website with many money saving ideas. There is also a chart from the District showing the extreme cost here.
$200/month or $2,400/year is typical for water and sewer in Muskoka. Highest cost in Ontario. Any water conservation method is easily justified here. Remember the sewage cost you pay depends on the water you use even if it never goes into the sewer. Lawn watering for example.
The amount you pay for water and sewer in Muskoka also depends on the assessment of your house. See chart from the District. No other municipality in Ontario has massive charges for water and sewer only shown/hidden on your property tax bill.
As Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said the District’s water and sewer cost is “UNSUSTAINABLE”, “ALARMING”, “UNACCEPTABLE”, “people are struggling to pay their bills”. Capital costs are “incredible”. “Per user cost of capital I can’t imagine is even close to anybody else”. $128,000 cost per household in Baysville for example. Cost is no object at the District. To watch video of Graydon Smith’s comments and other comments regarding the “UNACCEPTABLE” costs of District water and sewer go to 1:02:25 here: http://video.isilive.ca/muskoka/EPW%20FCS%20Joint%202019-11-20.mp4.html