Wanted Male By Southern Georgian Bay OPP

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are asking for assistance from the public as part of an ongoing investigation which occurred in during the mid-day of October 15, 2020 on the north east side of Penetanguishene.

OPP investigators hold an arrest warrant for and are attempting to locate Eric Gregory Coleman 31 years of age of Springwater Township in relation to this investigation.

Anyone having knowledge of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and please dial 911 immediately to alert investigators.