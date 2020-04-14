Wanted Female In Orillia Charged With Cocaine Possession

The Orillia OPP have arrested a female for an outstanding warrant in the City of Orillia.

On Monday April 13th, 2020, just before 6:00 p.m, Police received a call for service to attend an Orillia intersection regarding a suspicious female. Police located a female with the same description. After a brief investigation, it was found that the female was wanted. She was placed under arrest and was searched. During the search a quantity of cocaine was located.

The Female was identified as Ashley Brown, 27 years old and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

The accused was released and is set to appear on June 23, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.