Wallet Stolen From A Customer At No Frills In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who stole a wallet out of a purse while the victim was shopping.

Police say back on Friday, December 13, 2019 between 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. the victim was shopping at No Frills located at 60 Joseph Street in Parry Sound. The victim’s purse was in the shopping cart when the suspect removed the victim’s wallet out of the purse.

The suspect is described as:

Male between 60 and 75 years of age.

Between 5’6″ – 5’8″ tall.

Grey hair.

Approximately 170lbs – 190lbs.

Black jacket

Muskoka411 has requested photos of the suspect.

Any person with information regarding the person responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.