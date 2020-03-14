Visits To Inmates Suspended At Federal Correctional Institutions To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

In the interest of the health and safety of the public, employees, inmates, and their families, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has suspended inmate visits from the public in all federal institutions. Other options are available to inmates and their family and friends to stay in contact such as video visitation or telephone.

Correctional Service of Canada remains in contact with public health authorities.

CSC has dedicated health care services in its institutions that have the knowledge and experience to handle cases of infectious diseases and respiratory illnesses, such as COVID‑19. CSC has an Emergency Preparedness and Response Framework to address planning for an outbreak, which includes contingency plans, medical responses, equipment requirements, and protocols.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our institutions.

