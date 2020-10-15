Virtual Muskoka Oldtimers Hockey Club Fall Food Drive Raises $27,825

From – Sam Robinson, President, Manna Food Bank

Thank You! Thank You! Thank You!

Thanks to you, the first ever virtual Muskoka Oldtimers Hockey Club Fall Food Drive in support of Manna was a huge success.

Our goal of $25,000 was met and exceeded. As of yesterday the food bank had received $27,825 in donations. And they are still arriving. Cheques totalling an additional $1,825 arrived today, and there were more online donations as well. We will keep you posted!

Due to COVID-19, the traditional Fall Food Drive organized by the Muskoka Oldtimers for the last 25+ years could not take place, so instead the volunteers teamed up with Manna to organize a virtual “food drive” that ran from October 5 to October 12, with an ambitious target of $25,000, the estimated value of the food donated by the community at the Fall Food Drive every year. We are calling it a “food drive” because every dollar collected will be used to purchase food for Manna clients.

While Oldtimers organizer, Doug Kamachi, was not creating teams of volunteer drivers and students or laying out collection routes as usual, instead he busied himself reaching out to the players to spread the word about the virtual event.

And spread the word they did. Thank you Oldtimers for your participation in a new way this year. Your efforts are greatly appreciated.

The coming together of the community at the Fairgrounds is much anticipated, and many said they missed the opportunity to gather with friends and neighbours to lend a hand to those requiring assistance. Many participated in a different way though, making donations online or by writing a cheque, for which we are grateful.

The funds raised will allow Manna to purchase the food not collected, 10,000 pounds last year, and keep our shelves stocked as we enter the busy winter months.

Without our extremely generous community and our wonderful volunteers we would not be able to meet the need that continues to exist. Your generosity in this challenging time is both humbling and inspiring.