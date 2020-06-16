Virtual Gravenhurst Car Show Launches Wednesday

Written by a representative for the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce

A new approach to the car show experience has been thoroughly embraced by automobile enthusiasts in the Gravenhurst area. With the Car Show officially set to officially launch Wednesday, June 17 at www.gravenhurstcarshow.com, it’s time for the public to pick the best of the best.

This year, Car Show organizers decided that instead of canceling the show they would make the switch to a virtual format. Car owners were asked to submit photos and short descriptions of their antique and classic automobiles, and they responded with gusto.

“We honestly weren’t sure what to expect. This is a big change for us and for the car show crowd, but we’ve been floored with the response,” says Chris Hammar, the marketing and sponsorship lead with the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce, who organized the event. “We’ve had more than 200 submissions and we’re pumped to be able to show them off. Now it’s up to the public to pick their favourites.”

Starting at 7 a.m., people can head to the Car Show website and vote for their top picks across several categories. The show is sponsored by Canadian Tire Gravenhurst and car owners compete for the top 10 People’s Choice Awards for a wide range of prizes. That includes the first 100 car owners to register, who will get the chance to win $500 worth of tires from longtime car show sponsor Wayne’s Tire in Gravenhurst.

Every year donations collected at the Car Show help fund a bursary for a Gravenhurst High School Student going into the automotive field, and this year is no exception. Enough money was donated by virtual car show entrants that organizers are confident they can once again offer the bursary.

“That speaks to the type of people that come to our show every year,” says Sandy Lockhart, executive director of the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce. “Many of them went out of their way to get these donations in so they can support our local high school students. We’re can’t wait until next year when we can thank them in person.”

Winners of the Top 10 Peoples’ Choice Award will be announced Saturday, June 27 via the Gravenhurst Car Show website and Facebook page.

This year’s sponsors include Canadian Tire Gravenhurst, Wayne’s Tire Discounter, Greavette, Cavalcade, Muskoka Springs, Northland Performance, Parry Sound Muskoka Community Network, Allstate Insurance Canada, Home Building Centre Gravenhurst, Hagerty Insurance, Sawdust City Brewing Co, Home Building Centre, Muskokaregion.com, Country 102, Hunters Bay Radio, Unique Muskoka and Muskoka411.

Expect the Gravenhurst Car Show to be back at beautiful Gull Lake Park in 2021 on Saturday, June 19.

For more information, visit the Gravenhurst Chamber website. Muskoka411 is a proud sponsor of the car show.