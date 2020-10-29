Virtual Costume Contest At Hands

With trick-or-treating and Halloween parties not happening for many families this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hands theFamilyHelpNetwork.ca is stepping up to help ensure kids get the chance to celebrate and show off their spooky and/or super-cute costumes with a Virtual Costume Contest.

Hosted by Hands Autism Services, the Virtual Costume Contest is open now. To enter, simply submit a picture of yourself, your family or your loved one in costume. You can post it to Hands Autism Services Facebook page, or email it to contests@handstfhn.ca. All submitted entries will be entered into a draw; first prize is a $100 gift card, second prize is a $50 gift card, and third prize is a $25 gift card. The contest is open to everyone and the deadline for submissions is November 2, 2020.

The prize draw will take place Live on the Hands Autism Services Facebook page on November 2, 2020, at 4:00 pm.

“For the past three years, we’ve hosted a Sensory Sensitive Halloween Celebration at Hands offices across Northeastern Ontario to help children with Autism practice trick-or-treating and other activities associated with Halloween,” said Dr. Karen Grattan-Miscio, Senior Manager of Autism Services at Hands. “Halloween is an important event for children and families and we wanted to help them celebrate in a safe and fun way with this new Costume Contest.”

During the pandemic Hands continues to offer Autism Services to families across Northeastern Ontario, both online, and in person where needed. To learn more, or to register for events and services, call Hands’ Autism Team at 1.800.668.8555 ext. 1333 or email autism@handstfhn.ca. Visit Hands’ website for more information: www.TheFamilyHelpNetwork.ca.