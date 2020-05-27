[Video] RVH Healthcare Teams Cheer As COVID-19 Patient Is Discharged

Written by a representative for Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre

Members of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) team lined the hallways of the Respiratory unit in an emotional ‘clap out’ ceremony for Oro-Medonte resident Judy Carson who was discharged home after more than seven weeks in hospital after battling COVID-19.

Judy, 78, and her husband Reg were on a cruise in March and due to a growing number of ill passengers, the ship was quarantined and not able to dock. When they were finally able to get back to Canada, Judy tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to RVH’s Respiratory unit.

“Her condition worsened and she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where the care team told her family to prepare for the worst,” says Betty Anne Whelan, manager of the Respiratory unit. “But Judy was not giving up. After three weeks in the ICU, she was stable enough to return to our unit and spent another three weeks recovering well enough to go home. I can’t even begin to tell you how happy we are for Judy as she became like a family member to all of us.”

Staff and physicians from almost every corner of the health centre came to say goodbye and wish Judy well. Her incredible story and resilience was captured on video (see below).

As for Judy, after thanking her care team through many tears, she was greeted outside by her husband of 56 years who was not permitted to visit her in hospital due to restrictions in place. When asked what was the first thing she was going to do when she got home, with a beaming smile, Judy replied, “sit in my sunroom, wave to all my neighbours and enjoy a hot cappuccino.”

RVH wishes Judy continued good health.