Vehicle Loses Wheel On Highway 11

The Orillia OPP has charged a female driver with operate unsafe vehicle after the wheel on her car came off on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte.

On April 15, 2020 shortly after 5 p.m, police were called to a traffic hazard on Highway 11, near Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte. It was reported that a wheel had come off of a vehicle travelling northbound, striking a vehicle travelling south bound. The investigation revealed that the female driver of the northbound vehicle recently had her winter tires changed. Fortunately there were no injuries from this incident.

The Orillia OPP would like to remind all drivers to ensure their vehicle is safe for the road. At this time of year drivers are switching out their winter tires to all season or summer tires and it is important to ensure the wheels are torqued to the correct specifications, and checked on a regular basis.