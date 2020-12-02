Use The Tim Hortons App To Surprise And Delight Family And Friends With A Gift

“Every year, we hear stories about guests who pay it forward by purchasing the order for the person behind them at the drive-thru, so we wanted to put a spin on the acts of kindness we see happen at restaurants and give guests an even more personal experience to treat those who they think deserve it most,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. “Tims It Forward is a unique way of surprising your family and friends with a free Tim Hortons pick-me-up, either during this holiday season or in the future.”

To share a gift, members can use their Tims Rewards points to send specific menu items through the Tim Hortons mobile app or website — all the gift giver needs is the recipient’s email address to send the offer in the app or online. The list of eligible items to surprise and delight others include:

50 Points – Classic Donut & Cookie

70 Points – Brewed Coffee, Tea, Premium Baked Good

100 Points – Hot Chocolate, French Vanilla, Iced Coffee

140 Points – Frozen or Espresso-based Beverage, 10 Pack Timbits

To kick off the chain of giving, all new and active members* of the Tims Rewards program will receive an offer to earn 50 bonus points, which can be activated and redeemed in the app.

A Tims It Forward gift can be accepted via email and activated after signing into your Tims Rewards account through the mobile app or website. Alternatively, guests who aren’t Tims Rewards members and choose not to register, can redeem their gift via a one-time QR code sent to their email. The Tims It Forward gift must be activated within six months of being sent and once activated, used within two weeks.

For more information on Tims It Forward visit https://www.timhortons.ca/tims-it-forward.