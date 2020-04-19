Uneventful Easter Long Weekend On Local Roadways Says OPP

Though the annual Provincial Easter long weekend traffic initiative was cancelled this year, the OrilliaOPP continued to proactively patrol local roadways and highways in an effort to increase traffic safety by enforcing the Big 4 causal factors in motor vehicle collisions – speeding, distracted driving, not utilizing seatbelts and impaired driving. Police conducted numerous hours of focused patrols which are designed to address concerns in problematic areas within the Orillia Detachment area.

Historically a busy traffic weekend, this Easter long weekend proved relatively uneventful due to a drastic decrease in vehicle traffic as responsible citizens continued to limit non-essential travel. In Orillia and the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Severn and Ramara, only 9 motor vehicle collisions were reported over the weekend and none resulted in major injuries or fatalities.

The Orillia OPP also reports that there were no marine or All-Terrain Vehicle incidents reported and no impaired driving charges were laid over the long weekend. Though the roadways were quiet, the Orillia OPP Detachment responded to 252 calls for service, ranging from noise complaints and suspicious persons to domestic and family disputes.