Two Windermere Residents Face Drug Possession Charges

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male and female with drug violations, after a traffic stop, in the City of Orillia.

On August 4, 2020, just prior to 3:00 p.m., the Orillia OPP received a call from a concerned motorist regarding a vehicle that was believed to be operated by an impaired driver. Police patrolled the area and found a pick up truck that matched the description given in a West Ridge business parking lot. The officer conducted a sobriety check and, while speaking with the driver, formed grounds to initiate a drug possession investigation.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and a quantity of drugs were seized. The driver, Justine Else, age 32, and the passenger, James Butcher, age 38, both from Windermere, have been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance.

Both accused parties were released on Form 9 Appearance Notices and are set to appear on October 13, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.