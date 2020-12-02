Two Vehicle Crash In Tiny Township Sends Two Drivers To Hospital

A two vehicle head on crash called into the OPP Communications Centre at 12:35 p.m. December 2, 2020 has resulted in both drivers being transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital by attending County of Simcoe Paramedic Services. OPP officers attended the scene on Tiny Township Concession Road 4, west of Simcoe County Road 6 to investigate the cause of the crash between a westbound Ford F-150 pick up truck and a eastbound Ford F-150 pick up truck while attending Tiny Township Fire Services were called upon to extricate the westbound driver from the vehicle.

Both drivers are being treated at Hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

Investigation is continuing.