Two Snowmobiles And Trailer Recovered By The Huntsville OPP Crime Unit

On March 7, 2020 two Yamaha Apex 1000 snowmobiles were stolen, along with the trailer they were contained in. The Muskoka OPP Crime Unit conducted an investigation and learned the location of one of the snowmobiles. A search warrant was executed at an address in Innisfil on March 26, 2020 and as a result one person has been charged, and all of the property has been recovered.

Viktor Riha (Age 50) of Innisfil, Ontario faces the following charges:

Three counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Three counts of Altering/Destroying/Removing a Vehicle Identification Number

Trafficking in Stolen Goods under $5000

The accused has been released from custody on an Undertaking to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on June 10th, 2020.