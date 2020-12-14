Two People Face Several Drug Charges In Connection With Fatal Opioid Overdose

Back in October 2020, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit of the OPP began a drug trafficking investigation in Muskoka.

During this investigation, a search warrant was executed in partnership with the Muskoka OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in relation to a fatal opioid overdose. Investigators seized a quantity of cocaine, and hydromorphone pills.

On December 2, 2020, the Muskoka CSCU OPP executed a search warrant at a hotel in Barrie with the assistance of the Barrie Police.

As a result, cocaine and fentanyl was seized and two persons were charged. One of the accused went into medical distress the next day and was admitted to hospital.

Between the two search warrants, a total of approximately nine ounces of cocaine, 44 grams of fentanyl, and 145 hydromorphone pills were seized. This seizure has stopped approximately 440 “hits” of fentanyl from reaching the streets and has a value of $31,250 – $55,650.

Richard Robertson (age 44) of Bracebridge, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Crack Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Lisa Cecy (age 44) of Huntsville, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl

Operation while Prohibited

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Fail to Comply with Probation

Both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing

The OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and they have invoked their mandate.