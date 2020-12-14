Two People Face Several Charges After Officer Dragged Back In August

On August 15, 2020 Huntsville OPP were conducting R.I.D.E on Highway 11 at Highway 592. During thisRIDE, an officer attempted to arrest a driver in relation to a drug investigation, when he was dragged for a distance before crashing into a concrete barrier. The officer sustained injuries and was transported to Hospital. The driver of the vehicle fled, and was not apprehended.

Since August, 2020 the Muskoka Crime Unit, and Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted an investigation into this matter, as well as the drug trafficking of the party responsible.

On November 11, 2020 officers were conducting an investigation into the accused. During this investigation, the accused failed to stop for police and was involved in a collision on Cedar Lane, in Bracebridge. The vehicle involved was then abandoned in Gravenhurst, and the accused fled.

On December 13, 2020 the Muskoka CSCU conducted an arrest of two parties as a result of this investigation. During this arrest, a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl, and Canadian Currency was located. The street value of the seizure totals approximately $16,386 in addition to the $1,765 in Canadian Currency.

The following two people have been charged:

Shyheem Copeland (age 20), of Mississauga, Ontario

August 15, 2020:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Fail to Stop at Accident resulting in Bodily Harm

Flight from Police Officer

Fail to Comply with Probation

Driver Fail to Surrender Licence

Fail to Surrender Insurance Card

November 11, 2020:

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Peace Officer

Failure to Stop after Accident

Fail to Comply with Probation

December 13, 2020

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Crack Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Fail to Comply with Probation

Khalid Olamide Animashaun (age 26), of Mississauga, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Crack Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing.