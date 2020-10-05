Two People Charged In Connection With A Fraudulently Purchased Vehicle In Huntsville

On September 28th, 2020 Huntsville OPP entered into a fraud investigation. A truck was fraudulently purchased from the Armstrong Dodge car dealership located on Howland Dr., Huntsville.
On September 29th, 2020 a second attempt to fraudulently purchase another vehicle had occurred.
On Friday October 2nd, 2020, Heather McLean a 39-year old female from Toronto and Brianna Cooper-Steele a 24-year old female from Cambridge were arrested and charged.
These arrests were the result of a collaborative investigation with the Armstrong Dodge dealership and the OPP.
Both accused have been charged with the following:
Fraud over $5000
Use, deal, act on forged document
Personation with intent to obtain property, (identity fraud)
Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
Both accused were held for a bail hearing and have a future court date this month.