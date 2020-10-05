Two People Charged In Connection With A Fraudulently Purchased Vehicle In Huntsville

On September 28th, 2020 Huntsville OPP entered into a fraud investigation. A truck was fraudulently purchased from the Armstrong Dodge car dealership located on Howland Dr., Huntsville.

On September 29th, 2020 a second attempt to fraudulently purchase another vehicle had occurred.

On Friday October 2nd, 2020, Heather McLean a 39-year old female from Toronto and Brianna Cooper-Steele a 24-year old female from Cambridge were arrested and charged.

These arrests were the result of a collaborative investigation with the Armstrong Dodge dealership and the OPP.

Both accused have been charged with the following:

Fraud over $5000

Use, deal, act on forged document

Personation with intent to obtain property, (identity fraud)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Both accused were held for a bail hearing and have a future court date this month.