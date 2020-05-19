Two People Charged For Trying To Distribute Drugs At Beaver Creek

Bracebridge OPP responded to a concern regarding a vehicle that was parked near a correctional facility in Gravenhurst (Fri May 15, 2020 at 9:45 pm) The concern was that there was contraband being thrown into the facility.

OPP located the vehicle and occupants and as a result of their investigation, charged 45 year-old Angela Wilson of Ottawa, with Operation While Impaired -Over 80 and Possession for the Purpose of Distributing (Cannabis Act). Police also charged the passenger, 23 year-old Tholfikar Kadhum of Ottawa, with Possession for the Purpose of Distributing (Cannabis Act).

They will appear in court on August 4, 2020 to answer to their charges.

