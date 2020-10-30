Two People Charged For Failing To Quarantine When Entering Canada

On October 28, 2020, North Bay OPP responded to the complaint of a possible breach of the Quarantine Act in Chisholm Township.

Police began an investigation and found that a family entered into Canada by land on October 26, 2020, from the United States. During the investigation, officers discovered that they were not abiding by the mandatory two-week quarantine upon entering Canada.

With the assistance of the Public Health Agency Canada (PHAC) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), a 47-year-old and a 48-year-old, both from Pennsylvania, have been charged with Failing to Comply with Conditions upon Entering Canada under section 58 of the Quarantine Act. They were both issued a Provincial Offence Notice with a set fine of $1000 plus costs and surcharges. Three others were educated by police.