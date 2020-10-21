Two People Arrested By Orillia OPP For A Residential Break and Enter

The Orillia OPP say they have arrested and charged two males for a Break and Enter to a downtown apartment in the City of Orillia.

On October 16, 2020, just before midnight, police received a report that three males had just fled after breaking into an apartment on Mississaga Street.

The apartment door was broken and that the men may have had weapons. Police responded quickly to the area and located three men, who matched the descriptions given walking nearby.

Two of the males were arrested and further investigation lead to the seizure of an edged weapon. It was determined that the third male was not involved in the incident.

40-year-old William Mathis of Orillia has been charged with:

Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence

Carry Concealed Weapon

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

In addition, 38-year-old Steven Hall of Brampton has been charged with Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence

Both accused males were held for bail hearings.