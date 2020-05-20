Two Parry Sound Residents Charged After Break And Enter

On May 16, 2020 at 9:30 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP received a 911 call regarding a break and entry with a weapon. Police attended a residence on Georgina Street in Parry Sound.

As a result of the investigation, Tye Dube, age 19, and Anthony Pulkowski, age 19, both of Parry Sound, are charged with the following:

Pointing a Firearm

Disguise with Intent

Possession of a Firearm Knowing the Serial Number has been Tampered with,

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Use Firearm While Committing an Offence

Break and Enter a Dwelling, Commit Indictable Offence

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Both accused are in custody and will appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 20, 2020.