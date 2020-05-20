Two Parry Sound Residents Charged After Break And Enter

On May 16, 2020 at 9:30 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP received a 911 call regarding a break and entry with a weapon. Police attended a residence on Georgina Street in Parry Sound.
As a result of the investigation, Tye Dube, age 19, and Anthony Pulkowski, age 19, both of Parry Sound, are charged with the following:
- Pointing a Firearm
- Disguise with Intent
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing the Serial Number has been Tampered with,
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Use Firearm While Committing an Offence
- Break and Enter a Dwelling, Commit Indictable Offence
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Fail to Comply with Undertaking
Both accused are in custody and will appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 20, 2020.