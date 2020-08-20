Two Orillia Residents Face Drug Possession Charges

On August 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Orillia OPP conducted an investigation into drug possession in the City of Orillia that has resulted in two people being charged.

A traffic stop on Atherley Road took place shortly before 10:30 a.m.. Police formed reasonable grounds to arrest the driver and passenger of the vehicle for drug trafficking.

Arrested and charged is David Shirk, age 34, of Orillia. He is charged with: two counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance.

Police also arrested, 32 year old, Holly Camerson, of Orillia and charged her with: two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance.

Both suspects have been released on a Form 10 Undertaking and set to appear next on October 06, 2020, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.