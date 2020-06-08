Two Muskoka Residents Have Been Charged After A Traffic Stop In Gravenhurst

On Saturday June 6, 2020 at 10:40 p.m. while assisting with an investigation connected from an incident in Orillia, Bracebridge OPP stopped a vehicle on Fernwood Drive in Gravenhurst. During the course of their investigation, police arrested and charged 36-year-old Whitney Wilson of Gravenhurst, with Impaired Operation by Drug and Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Opioid). She will appear in Bracebridge court on August 18, 2020 to answer to her charges – her driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.

The passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Sheldon Burry of Bracebridge, was also arrested on outstanding warrants.