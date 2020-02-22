Lottery Ticket Worth $500,000 Sold In Muskoka And Haliburton

The LOTTO MAX prize pot continues to increase! The LOTTO MAX draw on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 will offer an estimated $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 20 MAXMILLIONS prizes of $1 million each.

Last night’s draw produced some nice wins across the province:

Four MAXMILLIONS tickets, worth $1,000,000 each, were sold in Burlington, Niagara Falls, Ottawa and Toronto.

Two MAXMILLIONS tickets, worth $500,000 each, were sold in St. Catharines and Haliburton County/Muskoka District.

Two second prize-winning tickets, worth $114,829.50 each, were sold in Brampton and Newmarket.

Two ENCORE tickets, worth $100,000 each, were sold in Toronto and on ca.

Lottery players can check their numbers on the on the OLG Lottery App or on the Winning Numbers page on OLG.ca.

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have won over $5.2 billion, including 68 jackpot wins and 590 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province.

LOTTO MAX draws are twice a week – on Tuesdays and Fridays. For each $5 play, players receive three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to fifty. Players must match all seven numbers, in any one set, to win the jackpot or the MAXMILLIONS prizes.

Players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at PlayOLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 for the draw that evening.