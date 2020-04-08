Two Impaired Drivers Arrested By Orillia OPP

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged two males in separate impaired driving incidents over the weekend.

On April 3, 2020, 9:00 p.m., police were notified of a collision on Highway 11 near Line 14 in the Township of Oro-Medonte involving a single vehicle. The driver had only minor injuries but gave the investigating officer cause to enter into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Paul Holmes, age 62, of Orillia was charged with Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand. The accused was released and is set to appear on June 16, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

On April 4, 2020, 8:00 p.m., a vehicle was stopped by police on Old Barrie Road in the City of Orillia. Again, an impaired driving investigation was conducted and, as a result, Ryan Maclellan, age 37, of Newmarket, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Other provincial offences

The accused was released and is set to appear on June 2, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.