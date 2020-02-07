Two Huntsville Residents Charged, Stolen Trailer Recovered

Huntsville OPP was conducting traffic enforcement (Feb 6th 2020) on Ravenscliffe Road and Highway 11 when they observed a pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer. The officer conducted a traffic stop as the plate did not appear to be attached to the proper trailer.

Further investigation found that the trailer had been stolen from a Huntsville resident at the beginning of January, 2020. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) had also been altered.

As a result of this stop, the following individuals have been charged:

49-year-old Ivan Striez of Huntsville, Ontario

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Altering/Destroying/Removing a Vehicle Identification Number

45-year-old Rostislav Fedoun of Huntsville, Ontario

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Altering/Destroying/Removing a Vehicle Identification Number

Use Plate not Authorized

The two accused were released and will attend the Court in Huntsville on the March 4, 2020 to answer to their charges.