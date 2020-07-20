Two Huntsville Residents Charged In Connection With A Robbery

Huntsville OPP and the Muskoka Crime Unit are investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday, July 13th at 7:00 a.m. at a home located on North Mary Lake Rd., Huntsville, Ontario.

OPP say two suspects broke into the victim’s home and a physical altercation ensued. The altercation ended with the two suspects fleeing the property. None of the involved person’s required medical treatment for injures.

The OPP Canine Unit was deployed with the support of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) to search for the two suspects. An extensive canine track was conducted however the two suspects were not located.

On Tuesday, July 14th Police arrested two Huntsville men, 29 year old Kenneth McDougall, and 28 year old Jonathan Smith. Both had a bail hearing on Wednesday, July 15th and were held in custody.

Huntsville OPP will continue to investigate any suspicious activity in the town. Anyone who may have any further information about this is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705 789 5551.