Two Huntsville Residents Charged For Trafficking Drugs After A Crash On Hwy.11

On June 14, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., Cochrane OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, between the towns of Fauquier and Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario.

Police investigation revealed that the involved vehicle had been stolen out of Huntsville and that the vehicle occupants had left the scene, gone to a home on Fifth Avenue and were in possession of a controlled substance.

During the evening, police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at the aforementioned residence and seized suspected Cocaine, suspected Fentanyl, Cannabis, drug paraphernalia and Canadian Currency, all with a combined estimated street value of approximately $100 000.

Pamela Hutchinson, 38-years-old, of Huntsville, Ontario, has been charged with

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Driving While Under Suspension

Careless Driving

Fail to Remain

Fail to Report Accident c

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane, on June 19, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Carma Patterson, 39-years-old, of Huntsville, Ontario, has been charged with

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane, on June 18, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Jeffrey Stevens, 51-years-old, of Cochrane, Ontario, has been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane, on June 22, 2020, to answer to the charges.