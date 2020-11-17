Two Huntsville Residents Arrested Following Robbery

Members of the OPP Huntsville detachment and the Muskoka Crime Unit are investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday, Nov. 16 at 12:35 a.m. at a motel located on King William St. in Huntsville.

Two suspects were in the victim’s room and a physical altercation ensued. The altercation ended with the two suspects fleeing the property. None of the people involved required medical treatment for injures. On Nov. 16, officers arrested both of the accused.

Marc Gates, 25, of Huntsville has been charged with robbery with violence and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Gates is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on Nov. 17.

Taylor Sovereign, 26, of Huntsville has been charged with robbery with violence, fail to comply with probation order, mischief to property and uttering threats to cause bodily harm. Sovereign is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on Nov. 17.

