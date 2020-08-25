Two Charged After A Paddle Boarder Was Circled By Two Sea Doo’s

Since June 30, 2020, the Collingwood and the Huronia West OPP have had a dedicated marine unit on the water every day to educate the public, respond to marine emergency calls and enforce various Provincial and Federal Statutes related to the use of waterways.

On August 14, 2020 the Marine Unit responded to a call on Georgian Bay after a paddle boarder was circled by two Sea Doo’s causing her to capsize. A description was obtained and through investigative means both parties were located on shore in a separate incident involving stolen licence plates.

Ledian Gordon, 18 years of age, of Toronto, and Luke Spencer, 19 years of age from Guelph, were charged with Operating vessel in an unsafe manner Under the Canada Shipping Act.

Police remind operators that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our waterways. Educating the public about safe vessel operating practices is a priority.