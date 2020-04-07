Two Britt Residents Have Been Charged After Stealing A Boat

On April 4, 2020 at 11:30 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of a small vessel that was operating on the Magnetawan River without any navigational lights. Police observed the vessel when it arrived on shore and the occupants fled on foot. Police were informed that the boat had been stolen from an address in Britt.

As a result of the investigation,

Derek Bushey, age 26 of Britt and

Brandon Bertrand, age 24 of Britt are charged with:

Theft under $5000

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 18, 2020.