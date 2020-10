On Saturday October 3, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. a truck (pictured) was stolen from car dealership located at 375 Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge.

Two males and one female suspect arrived at the dealership and stole the truck. The suspects were driving a 2008-2013 Blue GMC Sierra

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.