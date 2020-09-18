Transit Funding Will Help Huntsville And Orillia Residents

The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians’ personal health; it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting out to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transportation infrastructure play a key role.

Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, was joined by the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, and Patrick O’Reilly, Deputy Mayor of Kawartha Lakes to announce funding for 30 projects that will modernize, expand and improve the accessibility and safety of public transit in communities across Central, North and Southern Ontario.

In the Municipality of Port Hope, the Town of Bancroft, the Town of Huntsville, and the City of Sarnia, public transit riders will have easier access to transit systems and more connected networks of cycling and walking paths. These improvements include the purchase of new specialized and para-transit vehicles and the adaptation of routes to accommodate those who need para-transit services, as well as the upgrading of bike lanes, sidewalks and multi-use trails.

Public transit users in the City of Orillia, the Town of Halton Hills, the Town of Midland and the City of Timmins will benefit from modern transit technology, such as the installation of smart pay systems, security cameras, scheduling software and live display panels in terminals, which will increase each transit system’s reliability, efficiency and safety.

Finally, residents who rely on public transit in the Town of Cobourg, the City of Kawartha Lakes, the City of Stratford, the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, the Town of Collingwood, the City of Elliot Lake, the Town of Orangeville and the Town of Wasaga Beach will benefit from a more reliable and higher quality public transit service provided by expanded bus fleets and upgraded bus terminals and shelters.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $23 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $19.1 million, while the municipalities are contributing more than $17.5 million in total toward these projects.

Orillia:

Installation of a Smart Pay System, Security Cameras and Bike Racks on Buses Orillia Addition of smart pay systems, security cameras and bike racks on twelve conventional buses and one specialized bus will result in improved quality and safety of, and access to, Orillia’s public transit system. $223,100 $185,898 $148,752 Purchase and Installation of New Transit Shelters Orillia Installation of 30 bus shelters throughout the city will enhance the comfort and safety of public transit users. $271,400 $226,144 $180,956 Design and Construction of a New Transit Terminal Orillia Construction of a new bus terminal that includes parking and a connection to multi-use paths will improve access to the transit system and increase passenger satisfaction. $3,990,000 $3,324,668 $2,660,333 Replacement of Conventional and Specialized Buses Orillia Purchase of five conventional and two specialized buses to replace aging buses in the existing fleet will improve the quality and safety of the public transit service. $1,632,000 $1,359,864 $1,088,136

Huntsville: