Township Of Lake Of Bays Issues Reminder About COVID-19 Measures Heading Into May Long Weekend

With the Victoria Day weekend approaching, the Township of Lake of Bays would like to remind residents that Provincial orders are still in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Practice social (physical) distancing of 2 metres (6 feet)

Do not gather in groups of more than 5 people

Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face or mouth

Self-isolate and limit all public interaction

The Township of Lake of Bays long weekend reminders include:

Message from Muskoka Mayors : To all our residents – year round and seasonal.

Message from Muskoka Mayors: To all our residents – year round and seasonal.
Fire Ban: There is a Restricted Fire Zone for our area. This ban applies to all open-air fires including, campfires, fireworks, charcoal barbecues, and cooking fires. Cooking appliances such as propane or natural gas cooking equipment and outdoor appliances with mechanical shutoff are permitted.

: There is a Restricted Fire Zone for our area. This ban applies to all open-air fires including, campfires, fireworks, charcoal barbecues, and cooking fires. Cooking appliances such as propane or natural gas cooking equipment and outdoor appliances with mechanical shutoff are permitted. Beaches and Parks: All Township recreational parks and amenities continue to remain closed and are not sanitized at this time. Residents are encouraged to obey all posted signage.

For up-to-date health information visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website and for municipal information and updates, visit the COVID-19 Updates page on the Township of Lake of Bays website.