Township Of Lake Of Bays Issues Reminder About COVID-19 Measures Heading Into May Long Weekend

A message from the Township of Lake of Bays:
With the Victoria Day weekend approaching, the Township of Lake of Bays would like to remind residents that Provincial orders are still in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- Practice social (physical) distancing of 2 metres (6 feet)
- Do not gather in groups of more than 5 people
- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face or mouth
- Self-isolate and limit all public interaction
The Township of Lake of Bays long weekend reminders include:
- Message from Muskoka Mayors: To all our residents – year round and seasonal.
- Fire Ban: There is a Restricted Fire Zone for our area. This ban applies to all open-air fires including, campfires, fireworks, charcoal barbecues, and cooking fires. Cooking appliances such as propane or natural gas cooking equipment and outdoor appliances with mechanical shutoff are permitted.
- Beaches and Parks: All Township recreational parks and amenities continue to remain closed and are not sanitized at this time. Residents are encouraged to obey all posted signage.
For up-to-date health information visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website and for municipal information and updates, visit the COVID-19 Updates page on the Township of Lake of Bays website.
