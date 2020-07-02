Town Of Huntsville Unveils SaveStation In Civic Square

On Thursday July 2nd at 10am Mayor Terziano, Councillor Armour, Deputy Fire Chief Monahan, Deb Hennig (Action First Aid) and Dr. Lowell Greib (The SportLab) unveiled the new SaveStation installed in Civic Square (just outside of the Algonquin Theatre). The SaveStation was donated by the Responders Run (in collaboration with Action First Aid and The SportLab). This new SaveStation will provide a 24/7 lifesaving opportunity by making automated external defibrillation available for anybody to use in a cardiac emergency in the downtown core.

Founded in Huntsville in 2018, the Responders Run is Canada’s first running event exclusively for First Responders. It is an event that provides dedicated community responders that represent fire, police, ambulance and their respective dispatch centres, the opportunity to engage in some friendly competition followed by a ‘crew’ breakfast hosted at Huntsville Fire Station 1. The proceeds from the Responders Run have provided the opportunity to donate the outdoor SaveStation Tower to the community. The SaveStation community program places Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) into highly visible and easily recognizable SaveStations that are designed for public use. The free standing SaveStation Tower provides 24/7 access in areas that otherwise have no AED coverage. The Tower is clearly marked for public use and is equipped with monitoring & alert technology.