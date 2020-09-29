Toronto International Boat Show Cancelled For January 2021

Due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Boat Shows has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Toronto International Boat Show, that was scheduled for January 15 – 24 at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place. As the largest indoor boat show in North America that annually attracts more than 70,000 visitors, the event has never been cancelled in its 62-year history. The next in-person show is planned for January 21 – 30, 2022. “The health and safety of everyone involved with the Toronto Boat Show is our primary concern, and has led to the contributing factors in making this decision,” said Linda Waddell, President and Show Director. “Despite our extensive efforts and multiple plans to provide a safe environment for staff, attendees and exhibitors, we did not feel comfortable proceeding having the current information from public health experts and the number of rising cases heading into the fall.” “Every exhibitor who has participated in our show has experienced our culture of prioritizing a safe environment above everything else,” adds Waddell. One of the plans included a COVID-FREE Show, where each attendee, exhibitor, supplier and venue staff member would have a Rapid Test prior to entering each day. The concept of creating a “daily bubble” was applauded and well received by exhibitors; however, it became apparent that the approval of tests by Health Canada and the availability would not meet the Show’s timeline or planning standards, even if the show dates were postponed. While large indoor gatherings remain prohibited in Ontario and restrictions expected to be in place for the foreseeable future, prioritizing sufficient notice to exhibitors was also a factor in the decision.