TLDSB Taking Further Action For Coronavirus

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) continues to monitor the increasing number of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ontario and around the world. As precautionary measures the following is taking place:

There is increased surface cleaning taking place in all schools.

All international, out-of-province, and out-of-district school trips have been cancelled for the rest of the school year – individual schools are working with tour operators to determine rescheduling or refund options.

The Trillium Lakelands District Arts Camp (TLAC) has been cancelled for this year – families will receive refunds within the next couple of weeks.

Schools have been asked to consider temporarily cancelling the shared use of musical instruments.

Disinfectant wipes* have been made available in schools for wiping shared items including keyboard.

Hand sanitizer* has been made available to schools to be used by students under the direction of an adult.

*limited supplies of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer are available in schools due to the increased requests for the product across the province

TLDSB is in regular contact with local health units. Our health partners continue to remind us to take the usual measures to reduce the transmission of flu and respiratory illness including:

Get a yearly influenza vaccination, available from clinics and pharmacies (for flu only).

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; if you don’t have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your sleeve or arm.

Stay home if you are ill.

Consult your physician if you have any concerns.

March Break

Many of our families will be travelling over the March Break. The following information about things to do before you leave, while travelling, and when you return has been provided by our public health partners.

Before you leave

Our health units strongly encourage anyone travelling outside of Canada to check the Government of Canada website for travel advice and advisories related to COVID-19. These advisories are the Government of Canada’s official source of destination-specific travel information. They give you important advice to help you to make informed decisions and to travel safely while you are abroad. No matter where you plan to travel, make sure you check the Travel Advice and Advisories page for your destination twice: once when you are planning your trip, and again shortly before you leave. Safety and security conditions may change between the date you book your travel and your departure date.

Government of Canada novel coronavirus information line: 1-833-784-4397.

During your trip

Continue to follow the usual health precautions such as washing hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, and covering your mouth and nose with your arm when coughing or sneezing. Avoid spending time in large crowds or in crowded areas, avoid high risk areas such as farms, live animal markets, and areas where animals may be slaughtered, avoid contact with animals (alive or dead), avoid surfaces with animal droppings or secretions, avoid eating raw or undercooked animal products, be aware of the local situation and follow local public health advice. If you become sick when you are travelling, avoid contact with others except to see a health care professional. If you feel sick during your flight to Canada or upon arrival, inform the flight attendant or a Canadian border services officer.

When you return

We ask that anyone who is travelling outside of Canada do the following when they return: Monitor your health and the health of your family for flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, and difficulty breathing) for 14 days upon return – regular routines may be followed at this time. If flu-like symptoms develop, contact your local health unit immediately.

Both the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit provide us with regular information about novel coronavirus.