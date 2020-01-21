TLDSB Schools Raise Funds For Australian Wildlife

A motivated group of students at Jack Callaghan Public School (JCPS) wanted to do something to help the Australian wildlife severely affected by the ongoing bush fires. The group of six students decided to organize a bake sale, selling baked goods, candy, and chips over the course of two lunch breaks. In total, the students raised $420.

“Everybody knows about the wildfires in Australia and how they are killing or hurting the animals. Animals are our life,” said JCPS students Rachel Whitaker and Ashley Bent. “We were both in the Earth Day Ranger program when we were younger. We will do anything to help these animals and the earth.”

A Grade 5 and 6 class at Monck Public School also organized a bake sale to raise money for Australian wildlife relief. Over the course of two days, students raised $1,720, and chose to donate all of the proceeds to New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization.