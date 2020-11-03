Tim Hortons Unveils 2020 Holiday Packaging

Tim Hortons holiday packaging will begin to appear in restaurants starting Nov. 12th and will include specially designed hot beverage cups, hot beverage sleeves, Timbits boxes and donut boxes. The designs feature a snow-white exterior with classic red and green ornaments, antlered Timbits and a whimsical maple-leaf play on mistletoe. The packaging also has a section where guests can write who the hot beverage or baked goods are for, a perfect sweet treat guests can give to a friend or family member this holiday season.

“We know so many of our products warm up people’s days and bring them a smile. With the added charm of festive imagery printed on our packaging for the holiday season, we have an opportunity to bring our guests these types moments in an even more special way,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

More details will be shared soon about this year’s Tim Hortons holiday menu of beverages and baked goods, as well as Tim Hortons holiday merchandise coming to restaurants next week that are perfect gifts or stocking stuffers for coffee and donut lovers.