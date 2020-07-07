Tim Hortons Robbed At Knife Point In Penetanguishene

Southern Georgian Bay OPP, with assistance from Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT), have made an arrest in a robbery with a weapon incident at a Tim Hortons on Main Street in Penetanguishene on July 7, 2020.

At 4:29 a.m., officers responded to a report of a Tim Hortons staff member threatened with a weapon. The suspect demanded the victim hand over their money. The victim complied and the suspect took a plastic bag containing personal belongings, including house keys and a purse, which contained cash and identification. The suspect proceeded to flee on foot, running northbound on Main Street.

Responding officers completed an initial search and observed the suspect heading into a bush area off of Highway 93. OPP Canine assisted with the search and successfully located the suspect and an arrest was made with no further incident.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

As a result of the investigation, Troy Mathers, 41 years of age, from Midland, is charged with the following:

· Robbery with a Weapon,

· Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm

· Failure to comply with Release Order

· Failure to comply with Probation Order

The accused is being held pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing with assistance from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Crime Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).