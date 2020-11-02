Tim Hortons Offering Free Hot Beverages To Veterans And Canadian Armed Forces Members On Remembrance Day

Tim Hortons is proud to announce that its restaurant owners across Canada will offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Remembrance Day.

On Nov. 11, any veteran or Canadian Armed Forces members in uniform or showing appropriate identification will be eligible to receive a hot beverage of their choice — in any size — including a coffee, tea, hot chocolate, French Vanilla, Latte, Americano or Cappuccino.

“We pause every year to remember and honour the contributions and sacrifices made by those who have served Canada in times of war and peace,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons Canada and Americas.

“From all of us at Tim Hortons, we give our sincere thanks to Canada’s veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members for their invaluable contributions to our great country.”

Participating restaurants currently have Poppy Collection Boxes at the front counter where guests can make a donation for a Poppy Pin in support of the Royal Canadian Legion.