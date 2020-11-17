Tim Hortons Holiday Baked Goods, Beverages And Gifts Are Here

Tim Hortons is excited to now have its festive holiday baked goods, beverages and gifts available in restaurants across Canada. The holiday collection includes a mix of classic seasonal favourites and new delicious treats including:

Two delightful Dream Donuts: adorable Polar Bear Dream Donuts and Chocolate Hazelnut Éclair Dream Donuts

A delicious Filled Sugar Cookie

Candy Cane Classic & White Hot Chocolate beverages

A Gingerbread Filled Muffin that will become available starting Nov. 25

This year’s limited-edition holiday packaging includes hot beverage cups, hot beverage sleeves, Timbits boxes and donut box which incorporate the It’s the Most Wonderful Tims of the Year theme.

“The launch of our festive holiday lineup is always popular among our guests and given that the spirit of warmth, caring and kindness is more important than ever, we’re really excited that sales of our holiday gifts will support the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“With every purchase of a holiday gift item at participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to the Foundation. And starting Dec. 2nd, guests can make a $1 donation to the Foundation and receive a snowflake that they can write their name on and have posted on the walls around the restaurant as a show of support for the important work the Foundation does for young people across Canada.”