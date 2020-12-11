Tighter Visitor Restrictions Returning To Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

As a pro-active measure in light of the increased prevalence of COVID-19 cases throughout the region, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) announced today it is returning to a more restrictive visitor policy effective Friday, December 11, 2020.

Similar to the start of the pandemic, only individuals pre-determined to be ‘Essential Visitors or Care Partners’ will be permitted entry into the building. Visiting hours are also being restricted from 10 am to 8 pm and there will be limitations on the length of time that visitors can remain inside the hospital. The more restrictive policy includes allowances for a limited number of Essential Visitors during palliative, child birth and other medical situations.

Requests to become an Essential Visitor can be initiated by leaving a message with the hospital through a dedicated phone line, (705) 325-2201 Ext. 8097, and/or email address visiting@osmh.on.ca. All requests will be reviewed with care teams and responded to as quickly as possible.

“We recognize how difficult visitor restrictions are for patients and families, however we want to do everything we can now to protect our patients, families and staff,” said Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President and CEO.

In addition to those changes, visitors permitted access into the building will now be required to wear a hospital provided face mask at all times. Previously, visitors were permitted to wear their own personal mask or face covering. The hospital is also enhancing staff screening practices as an additional measure to prevent potential spread.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has already reported over 300 new cases for this week, a new high in the total number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic.