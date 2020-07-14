Three Road Infrastructure Projects In Parry Sound-Muskoka Approved For Funding

A message from the office of Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller:

Today three local road infrastructure projects in Parry Sound-Muskoka were approved for funding. These projects had been nominated by Ontario and today were approved by the federal government to move forward with funding.

Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, joined federal and municipal funding partners on behalf of Ontario’s Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott to make this announcement.

“I’m excited to finally receive federal government approval on the projects Ontario nominated last July,” said MPP Miller. “The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought instability and uncertainty, but important investments in infrastructure like the ones being announced today will kick-start our local economy, attracting jobs to get people back to work.”

This announcement includes over $2 million of provincial funding towards three road projects in Parry Sound-Muskoka. These projects are among the 144 projects nominated to the federal government for funding approval via the Rural and Northern stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program or ICIP last summer.

“I know our small municipalities struggle to fund important projects like road infrastructure and wouldn’t be able to do this work without help from both the provincial and federal governments so I am pleased to see these three projects go ahead,” said Miller. “I want to thank Minister Scott for nominating these projects and I look forward to future announcements that the federal government has approved more projects.”

The Ontario government is committed to working in collaboration with its federal and municipal partners to secure more funding approvals for the over 350 projects nominated to the federal government via ICIP.

Projects approved:

Organization Project Name Provincial Funding Total Eligible cost Wasausking First Nation Wawbawzee Road Reconstruction $907,472.48 $4,950,750.00 Township of Carling Dillon Road Improvements $1,171,732.82 $3,515,550.00 Township of Georgian Bay Ogemawahj Road Reconstruction $235,652 $707,027

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is a 10-year program that provides up to $30 billion in federal, provincial and local investments in communities across the province. Funding will be distributed between four streams:

Rural and Northern

Public Transit

Green

Community, Culture and Recreation

Ontario’s share per project will be up to 33.33 per cent, or about $10.2 billion spread across the four streams.