Three Recent Break And Enters In Severn Township

The Orillia OPP are currently investigating three break and enters in Severn Township.

The break-in’s occurred between 7 p.m.-7 a.m. on July 14-15th in the Upper Big Chute Road, Balkwell Line and Silk Line area. In each occurrence, the suspect entered the garage and stole small items, however; in one instance a firearm was stolen.

Police are asking that if anyone has information on these break and enter or if you live in the area have a security system and may have footage of the suspect(s) please call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Criminals will not hesitate to steal your possessions bought with your hard earned money. A few ways to help stop the criminals from targeting your house are:

Have a well-lit house, garage and out buildings.

Secure your garage and out buildings with locks.

Monitored security systems.

Security cameras both in obvious and not so obvious positions.

Trim your hedges and trees around the house making it harder to conceal would be criminals.

Bolts on doors and security bars on garage or basement windows.

Talk to your neighbours about who should be at your house and when.

Inventory your belongings including serial numbers.

Close your windows and blinds when not home.

For more tips a quick internet query will yield results that you may tailor to your specific needs for your property.

if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can now report minor occurrences on-line at www.opp.ca/reporting