The Almaguin Highlands OPP is investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 518 in Kearney on September 19, 2020, at 4:00 a.m., near Kallio Road.

Three people were injured in the collision. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one person was transported from the scene by ORNGE air with life-threating injuries.

The investigation is continuing into the cause of the collision.

More information will be released when available.