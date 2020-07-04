Three Haliburton Residents Arrested Following Drug Investigation

On Tuesday June 30 2020 the Haliburton Highlands and City Of Kawartha Lakes Community Street Crime Unit with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team conducted a vehicle stop resulting from a drug investigation. As a result, three individuals from Haliburton were found to be in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

As a result of this investigation, three individuals were arrested and charged.

Charged in this incident are:

Christopher Raimey (23) of Haliburton, Ontario

Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine

Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Emily Houghton (24) of Haliburton, Ontario

Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine

Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- fentanyl

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Jack Monine (25) of Haliburton, Ontario

Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine

Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- fentanyl

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Fail to comply with probation order

All were released on Undertakings and scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden Ontario on the 2nd of September 2020.

The Ontario Provincial Police encourage members of the public to report these activities to police so they may be investigated in an effort to reduce the harm and social impact on our communities and residents.

If you would like to report information to the police you can call the OPP at 1-888-310 1122, you may also report online at opp.ca, or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca