This Trailer Has Been Stolen From Huntsville

Huntsville OPP started an investigation (Tue May 26th, 2020) into the theft of a utility trailer and its contents from an address on Aspdin Rd. Huntsville.

The enclosed trailer (pictured) a Triton PR187 was stolen between May 25th, 2020 at 7:00 pm. and May 26th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The trailer contained, custom kitchen vanities, kitchen cupboards and a lager quantity of moving blankets. The contents were valued at approximately $20,000.

The Triton PR187 is further described as a 2020, 23 foot v-nose tandem trailer, valued at $22,000.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Huntsville OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000